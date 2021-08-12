Amazon reports on company's impact on state

Amazon's shipments to Indiana have included more than $15 billion in investments and about 20,000 jobs over the past decade, company officials announced Wednesday.

The Seattle-based retailer's 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report found Amazon has invested more than $530 billion nationwide since 2010.

Hoosier jobs created in that time span include Amazon positions in operations, logistics, corporate and technology, officials said.

“The report also estimated that Amazon's investments in the state led to the contribution of $13 billion to the Indiana economy over the last decade, demonstrating Amazon's commitment to creating quality jobs and generating economic opportunity,” a news release said.

Amazon has opened two distribution centers in Fort Wayne and has a third one in the works at 5510 Flaugh Road. The $100 million fulfillment center, which is under construction, is expected to create 1,000 new local jobs.

Gov. Eric Holcomb acknowledged the online retailer's influence in the state.

“Amazon is a driving force in Indiana's thriving economy,” he said in a statement. “They have invested in our state, community and our people.”

The report, produced by Keystone Strategy, provided an analysis of Amazon's 2020 U.S. investments in areas including infrastructure and compensation.

Beyond the company's direct employment impact, Amazon's investments have supported the creation of more than 16,000 indirect jobs across Indiana, the study found. Those are jobs in supported industries including construction, transportation, retail, health care and food services.

Holly Sullivan, Amazon's vice president of economic development, said company officials have seen “the positive ripple effects” of the investments.

“The promise of delivering for our customers, the creation of good jobs, and the generation of economic opportunity has been always at the forefront of our investing strategy,” she said in a statement.

Sullivan added that company officials are committed to using Amazon's “size and scale” to “help revitalize cities and neighborhoods” when making investments.

Amazon offers all hourly employees a starting wage of at least $15 an hour, the news release said. Employees also have access to benefits including health insurance, 401(k) retirement savings, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave and career skills training programs.

