Prices up in July, but pace slows

WASHINGTON – Prices for U.S. consumers rose last month but at the slowest pace since February, a sign Americans may gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that have imposed a financial burden on the country's households.

Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices jumped 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. They have increased a substantial 5.4%, though, compared with a year earlier.

Auto mechanics strike in Chicago

More than 800 Chicago-area auto mechanics are on strike after failing to reach an agreement on a new four-year contract, essentially shutting down service work at 56 new car dealerships in the city and the suburbs. Their last strike in 2017 lasted for more than seven weeks.

Mechanics voted to strike Aug. 1 after the previous labor contract expired and the Automobile Mechanics union rejected a proposal from the New Car Dealer Committee.

Budget deficit up to $2.54 trillion

The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.54 trillion for the first 10 months of this budget year, fed by spending to support the country after the pandemic-induced recession. The figures keep the deficit on track to be second-largest annual shortfall in U.S. history, behind only the most recent fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.