UAW Region 2B to affiliate with Indiana AFL-CIO

United Auto Workers Region 2B voted Thursday to affiliate with the Indiana AFL-CIO. UAW Region 2B represents members across the states of Indiana and Ohio, including almost 30,000 members in Indiana.

UAW members work in diverse industries, including auto production, health care, breweries and food service.

By affiliating with the Indiana AFL-CIO, UAW Region 2B joins a federation of more than 400 local unions representing almost 300,000 members across the state.

Elevate NE Indiana named Region of Year

Elevate Ventures, Indiana's venture development partner and investment firm, on Thursday announced the 2020 Elevate Awards at its fourth annual Kinetic Conference. The winners include an organization and a professional based in Fort Wayne.

The 2020 Region of the Year is Elevate Northeast Indiana, which generated the highest count and dollar value of Elevate Ventures deals from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. Elevate Northeast Indiana, a partnership between Elevate Ventures and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, supports entrepreneurs through investments, marketing, business coaching and access to professional resources.

John Sampson, former CEO and president of the Regional Partnership, was named northeast Indiana's Regional Champion of 2020.

State Chamber seeks diversity nominations

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for a new statewide award celebrating workplace diversity, officials announced Thursday.

The Jackson Lewis Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion Award will recognize an organization “making ardent strides to become a more equitable workplace,” a news release said.

Judges will evaluate how nominees developed, promoted and executed the goals and how it has made a difference for their organizations.

Award nominations are due Sept. 10 and may be submitted at www.indianachamber.com/DEIaward. The winner will be recognized at the chamber's Oct. 14 conference on diversity, equity and inclusion.