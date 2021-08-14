Ex-Samsung leader out of prison

SEOUL, South Korea – Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong walked out of prison Friday a year early in a parole decision demonstrating the conglomerate's outsized influence in South Korea as well as continuing leniency for bosses who commit corporate corruption.

Wearing a gray suit and a mask, Lee left the prison near Seoul to a barrage of camera flashes and bowed in apology about the anger ignited by his case, which was related to the explosive corruption scandal that toppled South Korea's previous president in 2017.

Hundreds of demonstrators standing behind police lines simultaneously shouted slogans denouncing or welcoming his release.

“(I) caused too much concern to our people. I am very sorry,” said Lee, who had spent the past months in prison relaying his business decisions through visiting employees.

He said he was keeping close attention to the “concerns, criticism and huge expectations” about him and then walked into a black sedan without answering reporters' questions.

Lee, 53, is the third-generation heir of a business empire that runs everything from technology, construction and financial services companies to hospitals, an amusement park and baseball and soccer clubs.

The crown jewel, Samsung Electronics, singlehandedly represents about 20% of South Korea's entire stock-market value and one-fourth of its total exports.

Lee's parole marked an about-face for the government of President Moon Jae-in, who after being elected in 2017 pledged to curb the excesses of “chaebol,” or South Korea's family-owned conglomerates, and end their cozy ties with the government.

Park Soo-hyun, Moon's spokesperson, said in a statement that Lee's release benefited “national interest” and pleaded for people's understanding.

Business leaders and key members of Moon's government had endorsed Lee's early release in recent months, citing Samsung's vital role in South Korea's export-driven economy and the increasing challenges it faces in the global semiconductor market.

Lee served a total of 18 months of a 30-month sentence for embezzling millions of dollars from corporate funds to bribe then-President Park Geun-hye to ensure her government's support for a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates that tightened his control over the corporate empire.

His case was part of a massive corruption scandal that triggered nationwide protests and led to the impeachment and ouster of Park, who has been jailed since 2017 and won't be released until 2039 if she fully serves her term.

While Lee has always been in control of Samsung regardless of whether he was in the board room or a prison cell, it's unclear how quickly he could formally resume his management role.

He would need the justice minister to officially approve his return to work, as the law bans people convicted for major financial crimes from returning to work for five years after their release. He is widely expected to get that approval.