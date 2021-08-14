Trunk issue spurs recall by 2 makers

DETROIT – Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because damage to the trunk latches can stop them from being opened from the inside.

The recall covers certain 2016 through 2018 Kia Forte and 2018 and 2019 Kia Rio cars. Also included are certain Hyundai Sonatas from 2017 and 2018, 2016 through 2018 Sonata Hybrids, 2018 through 2020 Hyundai Accents, and 2016 and 2017 Hyundai Azera cars.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that a person inside the trunk could become trapped because of the problem.

Dealers will replace the trunk latches at no cost to owners. Kia owners will be notified by mail starting Oct. 5. Hyundai owners will be notified starting Oct. 1.

Ford to replace Bronco roofs

Ford Motor Co. will replace hardtop roofs on all Bronco SUVs because of a quality issue, the automaker said.

In a letter to customers, the Dearborn, Michigan, company said the so-called “molded-in color hard tops” on both two- and four-door Broncos have been identified with a quality issue that does not affect performance, but creates an “unsatisfactory appearance when exposed to extreme water and humidity.”

The automaker said it doesn't expect replacement roofs until October, at which time updates will be prioritized for oldest units first.

266,000 Ram pickups recalled

Stellantis is recalling more than 266,000 pickup trucks because the side air bags can explode without warning and hurl shrapnel into the cabin.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says the recall covers covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty pickups from the 2015 through 2020 model years. Also included are some previous generation Ram 1500 pickups known as the Classic, from 2015 through 2020. The latest version of the Ram 1500 is not affected.

The company says it will notify customers when they can schedule service. Owners with fears or questions can call 800-853-1403.