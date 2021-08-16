Supply, trade issues may aid US firms

WASHINGTON – Game maker Eric Poses last year created The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game, making a wry reference to the way the coronavirus had upended normal life.

He had no idea.

In a twist that Poses never could have predicted, his game itself would become caught up in the latest fallout from the health crisis: a backlogged global supply chain that has delayed shipments around the world and sent freight costs rocketing.

Worst-Case Scenario, produced in China, was supposed to reach U.S. retailer Target's distribution centers in early June. Instead, the games were stuck for weeks at the Port of Seattle and didn't arrive until mid-July.

“It's consuming my life,” said Poses, who started his Miami Beach, Florida-based toy company All Things Equal in 1997, selling games from the trunk of his car. “You do everything right. You produce on time. You're psyched about your product.”

And then ... unforeseeable disaster.

Like other importers, Poses is contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble – rising prices, overwhelmed ports, a shortage of ships, trains, trucks – that is expected to last into 2022. The experience proved disturbing enough that Poses is reconsidering a cost-saving decision he made five years ago: to shift production of his games and toys out of the United States to China. Now, he thinks, it might make sense to bring production back.

“I'm willing to make smaller margins,” he said, “if it means less anxiety.”

Other American companies are making similar calculations: 52% of the U.S. manufacturing executives surveyed by the consulting firm Kearney said they have started buying more supplies in the United States in response to COVID-related supply disruptions. Forty-seven percent said they plan to reduce reliance on supplies or factories from a single country; 41% specifically said they wanted to cut their dependence on China.

And not just because of the virus-related bottlenecks in shipping, severe as they are. Companies are worried, too, about becoming caught in the crossfire of a trade war between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.

The conflict began when President Donald Trump imposed taxes on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports to protest Beijing's combative effort to surpass American technological dominance.

But neither Chinese leader Xi Jinping nor Trump's successor, Joe Biden, appears to be in a hurry to seek peace.

“The whole relationship is in bad shape,” said Rosemary Coates, a longtime consultant to companies wanting to establish factories in China.

In America, there is bipartisan frustration over China's sharp-elbowed trade practices – which, critics say, includes cybertheft – as well as its crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong, repression of Muslims in Xinjiang and bullying of neighbors in South and Southeast Asia.