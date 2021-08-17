Data of T-Mobile clients leaked

T-Mobile says it is investigating a leak of its data after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users.

The company said Monday it has confirmed there was unauthorized access to “some T-Mobile data” but was still determining the scope of the breach and who was affected. It also said it was confident it has closed the entry point used to gain access.

Vice's Motherboard reported Sunday that someone who posted in an underground forum was offering to sell personal data from more than 100 million people. The report says the data includes Social Security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique device identifiers and driver's license information.

Hachette acquiring popular publisher

The publisher of such bestsellers as the “What to Expect” books for parents and the “Brain Quest” educational series has reached an agreement to be acquired by Hachette Book Group.

Workman Publishing has been an independent company for decades, and also includes the literary imprint Algonquin and the nature publisher Timber Press. Hachette is one of the world's largest book publishers, with authors ranging from Donna Tartt and James Patterson to J.K. Rowling and David Sedaris.

The acquisition will be subject to approval from the Department of Justice.

Energy companies to buy gas facility

Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas on Monday announced they are acquiring a financially troubled synthetic natural gas plant in western North Dakota and plan to redevelop it to produce renewable energy.

The companies said the deal to purchase the Great Plains Synfuels Plant from Dakota Gasification Co. is expected to be completed by April. Dakota Gasification is a subsidiary of Bismarck, North Dakota-based Basin Electric Power Cooperative. Terms were not disclosed.

The plant near Beulah, North Dakota, is part of a proposed hub announced in June to produce clean hydrogen, which has a variety of uses including powering vehicles and energy generation. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has hailed the project a key part of the state's plan to become carbon neutral by 2030.