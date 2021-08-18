Fed chair: Economy has shifted

WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the U.S. economy has been permanently changed by the COVID pandemic and it is important that the central bank adapt to those changes.

“We're not simply going back to the economy that we had before the pandemic,” Powell said at a Fed virtual town hall for educators and students. “We need to watch carefully as the economy continues to get through the pandemic and try to understand the ways that the economy has changed and what the implications are for our policy.”

Powell said that while it is not yet clear whether the delta variant of COVID-19 will have further effect on the economy, the country has already seen significant changes since the pandemic began shutting the country down in March 2020.

Those changes range from the increase in remote work, to restaurants offering more take-out meals, to real estate agents learning to show homes virtually, he said.

“It seems a near certainty that there will be substantially more remote work going forward,” Powell said. “That's going to change the nature of work and the way work gets done.”