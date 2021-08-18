Mammoth sets up venture capital fund

Mammoth Scientific, a health science and technology venture capital firm, has launched a $100 million venture capital fund.

The Mammoth Health and Tech Fund's co-founders, Dr. Jay Yadav, Tommy Martin, Kim Mackrill, Dr. Matthew McGirt and Jud Mackrill will provide venture capital for maturing health science and technology companies.

The Mammoth team includes seasoned physician entrepreneurs and highly successful operational managers, representing “a 20-year track record of creating and investing in multiple successful startups,” according to a news release from NIIC. Mammoth has a location at the local innovation center.

Factory outputs hits 4-month high

U.S. factory production in July posted the strongest gain in four months, reflecting a surge in production at auto plants that are wrestling with supply problems.

Manufacturing output increased 1.4% last month following a decline of 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. It was the best showing since a 3.4% gain in March.

Overall, industrial production – which includes manufacturing, utilities and mining – posted a 0.9% increase, the best performance since a 2.8% surge in March.

Hyatt purchasing resort company

Hyatt Hotels will buy resort-management company Apple Leisure Group from two private equity firms for $2.7 billion.

Apple Leisure manages about 100 resorts with more than 33,000 rooms in 10 countries. The acquisition will double Hyatt's presence in the resort business, the company said.

Hyatt said the deal with affiliates of private equity firms KKR and KSL Capital Partners will close in the fourth quarter.