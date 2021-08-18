Walmart has strong quarter

NEW YORK – Walmart raised its sales outlook for the year as Americans returned to shopping for back-to-school clothes and travel goods during the second quarter.

Still, concerns are mounting about how shoppers will behave in the months ahead as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the U.S. and mask mandates are reinstated.

On top of that, higher prices on everything from food to automobiles are making shoppers more conscious about spending. And temporary government stimulus and other benefits, which helped prop up overall spending, are dissipating.

“There is now a very clear sign that the momentum, which has propelled the sector over the few months or so, is slowing and that growth rates are moderating as a result,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “To be clear, this is not catastrophic and it in no way signals anything near a contraction for retail.”

Saunders noted the savings rate remains high, which means “better-off households” still have a buffer of cash.

It was yet another strong quarter for Walmart, which has been able to retain customers who rely on its stores.

Walmart reported earnings of $4.27 billion, or $1.52 per share, during the three-month period ended July 31. Adjusted results were $1.78 per share, better than the $1.57 per share that analysts had expected, according to FactSet.

Net profit last year was $6.47 billion, or $1.77 adjusted per share.

Sales in the most recent quarter rose 2.2%, to $139.87 billion, also better than the $137 billion industry analysts expected.

Comparable sales at U.S. stores rose 5.2%, a bit of a slowdown from the 6% increase in the first quarter. Online sales growth dramatically slowed to 6%, but that's compared with last year when the pandemic shocked the U.S., and Walmart's online orders surged 97%. There was a 37% increase in the first quarter and 69% increase in the fourth quarter.

Company executives told analysts Tuesday that shoppers went to stores for items such as party supplies, luggage and clothing. For back-to-school, customers bought backpacks and paper supplies in addition to fashion.

Walmart now says it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be up 5% to 6% for the year; it had previously said the metric would be up in the low single digits.