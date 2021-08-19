Area banker gets Sagamore award

Gov. Eric Holcomb this week honored Michael S. Zahn with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award.

Zahn chairs the Indiana Bankers Association and is president and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington.

The award was presented by Thomas C. Fite, director of the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, at the group's annual convention in French Lick. The Sagamore of the Wabash award is given to exemplary Hoosiers in recognition of distinguished statewide service.

Zahn joined the bank in 1996 and was named president in 2005 and CEO in 2011. He is a board member and past president of the Huntington University Foundation and a member of the board of Huntington County Economic Development. Additionally, he is a past member of the board for Huntington University and past chair of the United Way of Huntington's capital campaign, the Bowen Center, the Optimist Club, Parkview Huntington YMCA, Huntington County Junior Achievement, Huntington County Chamber of Commerce and Lime City Economic Development.

Bendix completes solar installation

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has completed installation of a 1.168-megawatt solar array on its Huntington campus, decreasing the company's reliance on the local power grid and reducing the company's carbon footprint.

At full capacity, the solar project produces 1.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, delivering an estimated $140,000 in annual electric utility savings, the company said. It said the array would contribute to a 3% decrease to the company's carbon footprint across North America.

Home building falls 7% in July

Home construction fell a sharp 7% in July as homebuilders struggled to cope with a variety of headwinds.

The July decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the slowest pace since April, but was 2.5% higher than a year ago.

Home construction was down in every part of the country except the South, where housing starts rose 2.1%. The biggest decline was in the Northeast, a drop of 49.3%, followed by declines of 11.3% in the West and 6.9% in the Midwest.