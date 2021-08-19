Retailer bringing all sizes together

NEW YORK – Gap Inc.'s low-price division Old Navy is overhauling its approach to how it designs and markets to plus-size women, a demographic that many analysts say has been underserved.

Starting Friday, Old Navy will be offering every one of its women's styles in all sizes with no price difference. That means sizes 0 to 28 in stores and up to size 30 online.

The 1,200-store chain will also be displaying its large sizes together with the standard sizes on the floor. The fashions will be displayed on mannequins in sizes four, 12 and 18. Online, the chain is merging its plus-size and standard sizes, with models appearing in all three sizes.

The moves, announced Wednesday, are expected to help Old Navy reach $10 billion in annual sales by 2023, up from $8 billion in 2019, company executives said.

Old Navy joins Target, Nordstrom and others, which during have been adding more plus-size offerings, and many are integrating them next to standard sizes. They're also adding fuller-size mannequins on the selling floor and showing more plus-size models in their marketing.

Still, the common practice for department stores and other retailers is to have separate areas for plus sizes, but they also devote separate sections for petite sizes, said Neil Saunders, managing director of research firm GlobalData Retail. Walmart, for instance, has a separate plus-size shop on its apparel floors.

The International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education published a study in 2016 that the average American woman wears a size 16 to 18.

Sales of plus-size women's and men's clothing hit $27 billion in 2019, up from $19.9 billion in 2012, according to GlobalData. Women's plus-sizes accounts for 19% of total women's clothing in the U.S. for the 12 months ending in May, according to NPD Group's Consumer Tracking Service. That's up one percentage point from the same time last year.