Target continues to see strong sales

NEW YORK – Target's streak of strong results extended into its latest quarter, but its skyrocketing online sales growth has come back to earth.

The Minneapolis retailer reported Wednesday sales at its stores that have been open at least a year rose 8.7% in the three-month period that ended July 31. That was on top of a 10.9% growth in the same 2020 span.

Target's online sales rose 10% its fiscal second quarter, compared to nearly tripling in the year-ago period. It was also a slowdown from the first three months of the year, when online sales soared 50% from a year ago.

The company said Wednesday that it expects high single-digit percentage growth in comparable sales, near the high end of its previous guidance range.

Retailers are wary of COVID-19 surges across the U.S. and mask mandates being reinstated. They're also grappling with higher prices.

Target CEO Brian Cornell told reporters that he continues to see a “very optimistic guest.”

“We have a very resilient consumer,” he said. “We are not seeing any adjustment in consumer behavior.”

Target said it earned $1.82 billion, or $3.65 per share, in its fiscal second quarter. That compares with $1.69 billion, or $3.35 in the year-ago period.