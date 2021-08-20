PNC funds environmental finance

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said Thursday it is committing $20 billion during a five-year period in support of environmental finance.

In a statement, PNC said its $20 billion goal is composed of loans for green buildings; financing for renewable energy production and transmission; financing for zero and low emissions vehicles, electric vehicle charging stations, and zero and low passenger or freight/rolling stock; and bonds and loans linked to environmental sustainability principles or key performance indicators.

“PNC recognizes that environmental issues, including climate change, are impacting our business, our clients and the communities in which we operate,” said Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Richard Bynum, chief corporate responsibility officer, in a statement.

“We acknowledge that the transition to a low-carbon economy presents both risks and opportunities, and we are committed to balancing financial priorities, responsible risk management and environmental considerations in ways that benefit our varied stakeholders.”

WBOI president, GM retiring

Peter Dominowski is retiring from his role as president and general manager of WBOI-FM, northeast Indiana's public radio station, at year-end, the station announced Thursday.

Dominowski, a veteran of 47 years in public media, joined WBOI in 2013. He plans to resume his consulting practice with public media and nonprofits, and will relocate to Florida, the station said in a statement.

“The Northeast Indiana Public Radio Board of Trustees is grateful to Peter for his leadership and contributions to the organization, and we will continue this growth and listener engagement as we seek the next leader,” said Lynne Gilmore, the board's chair, in the statement.

“We know WBOI is a critical source of news and local programming in our community and will continue to move our mission forward,” Gilmore added.

Macy's, Kohl's beat expectations

Macy's and Kohl's raised their projections for 2021 Thursday after easily beating expectations in the just-ended second quarter.

Macy's reported earnings of $345 million, or $1.08 per share in the three-month period ended July 31.

Kohl's reported earnings of $382 million, or $2.48 a share for the same period.