Facebook facing new antitrust suit

WASHINGTON – Federal regulators have sharpened their antitrust attack against Facebook, alleging in a revised complaint that the social network giant pursued a laser-focused strategy to “buy or bury” rivals to suppress competition.

It is the Federal Trade Commission's second antitrust run at the company. A federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general that were among multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans' market power.

The FTC again is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of Facebook's popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, or a restructuring of the company.

The agency's lawsuit last December alleged Facebook engaged in a “systematic strategy” to eliminate its competition, including by purchasing smaller up-and-coming rivals such as Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

Facebook said the FTC was attempting to revive a meritless lawsuit and said it will vigorously defend itself against what it said is an effort to rewrite antitrust laws.

“There was no valid claim that Facebook was a monopolist – and that has not changed,” the company based in Menlo Park, California, said in a statement. “Our acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp were reviewed and cleared many years ago, and our platform policies were lawful.”

The company has until Oct. 4 to formally respond.

The new FTC complaint lays out a detailed history of Facebook's conduct, particularly since the arrival of mobile devices such as smartphones in the 2010s, and the rise of innovative rivals.

Paul Swanson, an antitrust litigator at law firm Holland & Hart in Denver, said the new complaint addresses the court's concerns “head-on.”

“Facebook will need new arguments to beat back the FTC's case,” Swanson said.

Separately, the agency dismissed a request from Facebook that FTC Chair Lina Khan – an outspoken critic of Big Tech appointed in June by President Joe Biden – step aside in this case because of her past public statements.

Facebook says Khan's criticism of its market power when she was an academic and the legal director of an anti-monopoly think tank, and her more recent work on a congressional investigation, make it impossible for her to be impartial.

The FTC's general counsel's office reviewed the petition and dismissed the request on grounds that the company's due-process rights will be fully protected in the federal court proceeding.