Winnebago HQ moving from Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Recreational vehicle and boat manufacturer Winnebago Industries is moving its corporate headquarters from Iowa to Minnesota, the company said in a statement.

Based in Forest City, Iowa, since its founding in 1958, the company said Thursday that the shift to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, will be effective Dec. 1.

The company's executive offices have been in Minnesota since 2016.

No job losses are planned as a result of the official change and manufacturing locations will remain the same, the company said.

RTC Threaders sold to Alabama firm

Threaded Fasteners Inc., a Mobile, Alabama,company specializing in the manufacturing, custom packaging and distribution of steel fasteners, has acquired RTC Threaders, formally Ruja Tooling Corp., based in Churubusco.

Founded in 1971 by Jack Pease, RTC Threaders runs under the direction of his son, Rick Pease, and is a manufacturer of planetary threading equipment in the U.S.

Threaded Fasteners declined to disclose the acquisition price or how many people were employed at RTC Threaders.

Threaded Fasteners has 220 employees and 11 locations.

Morrisons shares rise on buy offer

Shares in British supermarket chain Morrisons spiked higher Friday after New York-based private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice trumped a previous offer for the company with a $9.5 billion bid.

Morrisons' board has accepted the offer and said shareholders should vote in favor of the takeover at a meeting in early October.

A consortium led by rival private equity firm Fortress said it was considering its options.