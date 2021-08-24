High demand for new Ford hybrid

Ford Motor Co. has confirmed 100,000 reservations for its 2022 Maverick pickup that hasn't been built yet.

The hybrid compact pickup was revealed in June, and it's the only pickup with a hybrid base model.

The most reservations have come from California, Texas and Florida – specifically Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston and Orlando. Some have converted to orders, but Ford is not releasing details.

Pfizer buys firm focused on cancer

Pfizer is spending more than $2 billion in cash to buy Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a drugmaker focused on cancer treatments.

Pfizer will pay $18.50 for each share of Trillium, or more than double the stock's 60-day weighted average price. The deal announced Monday will need approval from Trillium shareholders.

Trillium has no products on the market. Its potential treatments include biologics that aim to prime immune systems to detect and destroy cancer cells. Its two lead candidates are in early stage testing.

Purdue Pharma says deal best way

A lawyer for Purdue Pharma says the company's settlement plan is the only way to avoid long, expensive litigation.

A bankruptcy judge is expected to rule this week on whether to accept OxyContin maker's reorganization plan. It calls for using the company's future profits and more than $4 billion from members of the Sackler family who own it to abate the opioid crisis and pay individual victims.

Members of the family would also get protection from lawsuits concerning opioids.

Judge Robert Drain said he'll also consider the views he's read in letters from people who lost loved ones to opioid overdoses.