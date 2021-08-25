Best Buy surpasses Wall Street expectations

NEW YORK – Best Buy raised its sales outlook for the year after breezing past Wall Street expectations in the second quarter.

The Minnesota retailer earned $734 million, or $2.90 per share, for the three-month period ended July 31. Adjusted for one-time gains or losses, per-share earnings were $2.98, easily eclipsing per-share projections of $1.91 from Wall Street, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue surged 20%, to $11.85 billion, also better than industry analysts had expected. Sales at established stores jumped 20%.

New home sales rise 1% for July

Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after a string of declines, as new home prices soared to record levels.

Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.

For July, new home sales dropped 24.1% in the Northeast and were down 20.2% in the Midwest. They rose1.3% increase in the South and 14.4% in the West.

Airbnb opens to Afghan refugees

Airbnb opened the doors of its properties to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Tuesday, and sought assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company for more free housing for those fleeing the crisis.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up,” said CEO Brian Chesky on Twitter.