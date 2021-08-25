Walmart to deliver for other retailers

NEW YORK – Walmart says it will start commercializing its delivery service using contract workers, autonomous vehicles and other ways to deliver other retailers' products directly to their customers' homes as fast as just a few hours.

Walmart will dispatch contract workers from its Spark delivery network, which was launched in 2018, to merchants' stores to pick up items then bring them to shoppers. During the last year, Walmart has doubled Spark's coverage to more than 500 cities nationwide, providing access to more than 20 million households.

The country's largest retailer aims to tap into its ties with local communities, particularly businesses in rural areas that have struggled to implement their own delivery operations.

The strategy announced Tuesday will pit Walmart against the likes of Uber, DoorDash and other delivery services. It comes as Walmart moves to expand its sources of profits and revenues beyond retail.

It's a strategy similar to Amazon's cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, which the online behemoth built for itself and now sells to other businesses.

Last month, Walmart began offering small- to medium-size businesses e-commerce technology it developed to let shoppers buy products online and pick them up at stores. It's part of a partnership with technology provider Adobe.

The service, Walmart GoLocal, has already signed a number of contractual agreements with national and small-business clients, which it declined to name. Walmart is currently selecting new business partners. It declined to offer figures on the investment or financial targets for the service. Walmart is to begin operations within a few months.

Shoppers ordering anything from cupcakes to gadgets at their local stores won't know that Walmart is involved. They buy the goods on their local store website then the store activates the Walmart GoLocal delivery. Walmart said deliveries will not be made by Walmart-branded vehicles.