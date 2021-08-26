Rocket Auto launches online site

Rocket Auto on Tuesday launched an online vehicle marketplace for consumers, the latest step forward in the company's push to become a major player in the automotive retail space.

The company, which is under the umbrella of Rocket Companies Inc., announced that RocketAuto.com went live with inventory of about 35,000 vehicles listed by more than 300 auto dealers across the country.

Dealerships that partner with Rocket Auto can display their inventory on the site. Prospective car buyers then can view various makes and models at different price points across the platform's network of dealerships.

Rocket Auto expects to more than double its car sales this year, compared with the $750 million in gross merchandise value it generated last year.

Mazda enters EV market

Mazda's signature “zoom zoom” will get a little quieter this fall.

The Japanese automaker on Tuesday introduced its first electric vehicle, the MX-30, starting at $34,645. The 100-mile range SUV enters the compact EV market against U.S. competitors such as the Chevy Bolt EUV, Volkswagen ID.4, Hyundai Kona EV and Nissan Leaf.

The entry-level, battery-only vehicles are priced about $10,000 higher than comparable gas-powered SUVs – and about $10,000 lower than premium, compact SUVs such as the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

OnlyFans halts content ban

OnlyFans says it has suspended a plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers.

The subscription site said in a statement Wednesday that the planned ban was “no longer required due to banking partners' assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators.”

OnlyFans has become famous as a place where sex workers can get paid in a safer way as well as a space for celebrities to interact with fans.