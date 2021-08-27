Tyson to build plant in Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. – Tyson Foods is planning to invest $300 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Virginia's Pittsylvania County, a project expected to create 376 new jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.

The Arkansas-based company plans a 325,000-square-foot facility at Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park jointly owned by the county and the city of Danville, and is committing to purchase 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken during the next three years, officials said in a statement.

Virginia competed with North Carolina for the project. Tyson will make fully cooked foods including Any'tizer Snacks and chicken nuggets.

Local startup given $270,000 investment

A Fort Wayne startup focused on managing biases has received $270,000 in a pre-seed investment round led by Techstars and Elevate Ventures with participation from several angel investors.

STRE.ME was launched in 2018 to help organizations improve decision-making. Based on the results of customer research, STRE.ME pivoted to its current focus of helping clients reduce the effects of implicit bias.

Jack Patton, co-founder and CEO, said the funding will help STRE.ME fulfill its mission of “creating cultures of awareness and accountability.”

“As business leaders, we understand how important employee engagement and team dynamics are to building healthy organizations, especially when implicit biases silently influence the way we make decisions, behave and communicate,” he said in a statement.

Mortgage rates up slightly last week

Mortgage rates edged marginally higher last week, continuing a pattern of little movement in recent weeks amid uncertainty about the effect of the coronavirus's delta variant on the economic recovery.

Average rates for home loans remain historically low at less than 3%.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year mortgage ticked up to 2.87% from 2.86% last week.

The benchmark rate, which reached a peak this year of 3.18% in April, stood at 2.91% a year ago.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, rose to 2.17% from 2.16% last week.