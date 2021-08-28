Consumer spending rises by modest 0.3% in July

WASHINGTON – Growth in U.S. consumer spending slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3% as infections from the delta variant spread, while inflation during the last 12 months hit its fastest pace in three decades.

Last month's spending was not even a third of the 1.1% rise in June, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

It was the clearest signal yet that the surge in the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has had an effect on consumer spending, the driving force in the economy.

Consumer prices during the last 12 months have risen 4.2%, the biggest 12-month gain since a 4.5% increase for the 12 months ending in January 1991. This price index tied to consumer spending is the inflation gauge preferred by the Federal Reserve.

The 4.2% increase during the last year is well above the Fed's annual inflation target of 2%, but so far Fed officials view the jump in inflation as transitory and have not changed their easy-money policies in the belief that rising infections could become a threat to future growth.

Rising inflation and infections are taking a toll on consumer confidence.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, released Friday, fell sharply in August to a reading of 70.3, down from 81.2 in July. But economists said they are looking for a rebound in confidence once the inflation spike and COVID-19 cases begin to recede.

Incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending, rose a solid 1.1% in July reflecting in part the strong job gains that month.

The government reported Thursday that the overall economy as measured by the gross domestic product, rose by a solid 6.6% in the April-to-June quarter.

While economists have trimmed their forecasts for growth in the current quarter based on the virus resurgence, analysts still believe if COVID-19 cases recede in the final four months of 2021, the country will experience its strongest growth since the mid-1980s this year.