Fed signals tapering of ultralow rates

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultralow-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed's extraordinary response to the pandemic recession.

In a speech given virtually to an annual gathering of central bankers and academics, Powell said the economy had improved significantly this year, with average hiring in the last three months reaching the highest level on record for any similar period before the pandemic.

Fed officials are monitoring the rapid rise in infections from the delta variant, he said, but they expect healthy job gains to continue.

The Fed has been buying $120 billion a month in mortgage and Treasury bonds to try to hold down longer-term loan rates to spur borrowing and spending.

Powell's comments indicate the Fed will likely announce a reduction – or “tapering” – of those purchases sometime in the final three months of this year.

Most economists expect the announcement in November, with tapering actually beginning in December.

Powell stressed the Fed's tapering of its bond purchases does not signal that it plans anytime soon to start raising its benchmark short-term rate, which it's kept near zero since the pandemic tore through the economy in March 2020. Rate hikes won't likely begin until the Fed has finished winding down its bond purchases, which might not occur until mid-2022.

Powell said the Fed would need to see much further economic improvement before it would begin raising its key rate, which influences many consumer and business loans.

“We have much ground to cover to reach maximum employment, and time will tell whether we have reached 2% inflation on a sustainable basis,” Powell said, referring to the Fed's target inflation rate.

Inflation is much higher than 2% now, Powell acknowledged, but he underscored his view that the current price spike is temporary. He warned that history shows that raising rates too soon, in response to temporary price increases, can weaken hiring and hurt the unemployed.