UAW head backs delegate system

United Auto Workers President Ray Curry said Thursday he supports the continuation of the current delegate system used to select international leaders of the union.

The UAW is slated to hold a referendum vote starting in October about whether the union's constitution should be amended to allow for the direct election of the governing 12-member International Executive Board.

Curry spoke during his first media roundtable since becoming president of the 400,000-member union last month. He also said the UAW is advocating for COVID-19 vaccines and disclosures to remain voluntary for members.

Budget deficit forecast lowered

The Biden administration is expecting this year's budget deficit to be $555 billion lower than it estimated back in May, helped by an economy that is rebounding more quickly than had been expected.

But even with the improvement, the administration said Friday it is forecasting a deficit of $3.12 trillion for the budget year that ends Sept. 30. That would be the second-largest deficit in history, exceeded slightly by last year's $3.13 trillion deficit.

And for the next decade, the administration never sees the annual deficits falling below $1 trillion. For the 2022 budget year, which begins Oct. 1, the administration is projecting a deficit of $1.54 trillion.

States, drugmaker asked to cooperate

A federal bankruptcy judge Friday urged states that oppose a settlement plan with Purdue Pharma to try to work out differences with the OxyContin maker before he issues a ruling next week.

During a videoconference hearing, Judge Robert Drain warned of lengthy and expensive appeals if he approves the plan over their objections.

“Time is no one's friend,” he said, noting that legal delays can keep settlement money from flowing to victims of the opioid crisis and programs to address the epidemic.