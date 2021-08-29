The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am

    Business calendar

    COMPILED BY THE JOURNAL GAZETTE

    BBB Serving Northern Indiana's Build a Better Business Conference will be at 8 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Parkview Mirro Center. It is sponsored by SCORE of Northeast Indiana. There will be breakfast and the networking keynote speaker will be Tammy Randall of Regal Beloit on the topic of operational excellence. There are 16 breakout sessions to choose from. Registration is $99 for accredited businesses, $110 for nonaccredited. Price increases after Sept. 15. Register at www.BBB.org and click on events.

