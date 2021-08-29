Finding balance in demanding careers

Angelica Robinson Pickens recalls coming home from work some days, dropping on the couch and staring at the ceiling – for hours.

As a WANE-TV reporter, her assignments varied but included covering homicide trials, listening to gruesome details and stories about shattered lives. It was sometimes difficult to turn off the testimony replaying in her head, to unwind and relax.

Last year was an awakening. COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic in March, and by late May racial tension escalated nationwide after the death of a Black man at the hands of Minneapolis police. That's a lot to cover – and to process personally.

“It can become overwhelming,” said Pickens, 34, who became a mom in 2019. “I loved my job, but it was just about the balance and what's important to me right now.”

Before 2020 ended, Pickens said she submitted her resignation to the local television station – without having another job.

The pandemic has led to millions of Americans losing their jobs, but a large number also are choosing to leave voluntarily. Nearly 4 million people, or 2.8% of the workforce, resigned in April, which was the highest one-month “quit-rate” in decades.

The national “great resignation” season, as the trend was recently described by Texas A&M University professor Anthony Klotz, is partly due to pent-up desires to quit that were put on hold last year. But it may also be emerging from employee epiphanies during the long lockdown about their workload, feeling undervalued or a re-evaluation of what they want from their lives.

A recent survey of human resources professionals by Challenger, Gray & Christmas suggests that remote workers' mass return to the office will be a reckoning of employers' and employees' differing expectations.

Companies overwhelmingly reported that they were not only having trouble filling roles but were concerned about an exodus of talent, said Andy Challenger, an executive with the Chicago-based outplacement and executive coaching firm.

More than 80% experienced pushback from their workers about returning to the office full time. Flexibility was the top reason behind employees' exits. Burnout was cited as workers' second most common reason for quitting, Challenger said.

Putting work in its place

But some who still work in demanding fields are managing the work-life balance or at least avoiding allowing job demands to trample their personal priorities.

David Paetz typically works 50 to 60 hours a week. His restaurant management duties include overseeing Summit Grill Kitchen & Cocktails in southwest Fort Wayne. He's also a married father of five children; the youngest is 2 and the oldest 17.

“Over the years, I've found that really the key as a manager to balance work and home is to be able to turn off the switch once you walk out that door,” said Paetz, who is 40 and has spent half his life in the restaurant industry.

“When I leave work, I typically think that I'm getting ready to do the most important job,” he said. Otherwise, “it's very easy to keep responding to emails or to just have the day's thoughts keep running wild in your brain.”

If you are “hanging on to the struggles of the day,” Paetz said, “you're going to have struggles in your home life as well.”

He considers himself fortunate to have a supportive wife with whom he can share “the difficult things and the great things.” But Paetz is careful not to let the negatives weigh too heavily on his emotions and affect his family interactions.

“It's one thing to have the mood,” he said, but another to “let it affect what goes on at home.”

Paetz said he's conscious of not just his mental well-being but his overall health. He tries to get appropriate sleep, exercise, and eat well to maintain energy. He doesn't “indulge too much in the fun things of life... I just meant don't have too many beers,” he said.

Like the restaurant industry, the real estate business can be demanding.

Adam Smith, president of the Fort Wayne-based Upstate Alliance of Realtors, represents the fourth generation in his family to make a career in the field. As a sales associate/broker with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, he is sometimes in the office before 8 a.m. Some days, he may work until 11 p.m.

“It's challenging. It's very challenging in the real estate business,” Smith said. “I know it's an adjustment for some Realtors when they first get into the business.”

A home could come on the market at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday or 8 p.m. on a Wednesday, and particularly when buying demand is strong – as it is now – it's crucial to communicate and move quickly, he said. An offer for a listed home could come in at 10 p.m., with a short window for a response.

“We can't survive on just one listing or one buyer, so it's a little bit of a juggling act,” said Smith, 49. “Sometimes unfortunately it seems like the families do suffer. ... I have missed birthday parties, things of that nature to rush out and show homes because a client needed to look at (a home) right away.”

Smith is married and his wife, Stephanny, works too. The couple have a daughter in high school.

“We try to have dinners together,” he said. “I usually have breakfast with my daughter before she goes to school.”

Smith has followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather in more than one way and often finds time to volunteer with nonprofit organizations.

Balance comes from activities such as walking the dog or gardening. And Smith said he actually enjoys mowing the lawn.

Deanna Young is a licensed clinical social worker with We Care Counseling Center in Fort Wayne. Young encourages clients to evaluate responsibilities and priorities and make time for stress-relieving activities such as exercise.

Sometimes people talk about balancing their life with recreation or gatherings. But Young said going “out partying” may not fulfill a need if an individual is not engaging with listening and supportive people, because “it's about connection.”

As people age, stamina can change, and so too can the dynamics of finding balance. Some careers, such as health care, may just be more difficult.

“Doctors don't go into it because they're like, I'm dying to work 80 hours a week,” Young said. “They're called to do it. ... That's called a vocation.”

Mandatory overtime can become a struggle, leaving fewer hours in the week for other interests and responsibilities. Workers in those situations often simply go “into survival mode,” Young said. But individuals who are driving to and from work can find purposeful space in the car on their commute for meditation, prayer or positive self-talk.

“In Fort Wayne, there are a lot of places where people live and work that are 30 minutes apart,” she said.

Reality check

Pickens, the former TV reporter, said she is doing a better job finding balance.

After the pandemic stresses that began last winter, the widespread protests through the summer over racial injustices, Pickens was already starting to think it might be time for a career pause. Then, in September, she lost a close cousin – one in their late 30s – unexpectedly. She called that a “reality check” and submitted her job resignation to spend more time with her family, including husband, Byron Pickens, a local high school basketball coach.

Before 2020 ended, though, Pickens found a job opportunity that would allow her to use some skills honed as a journalist. In late December, the city of Fort Wayne announced she had been hired as public information officer for its Community Development Division.

Pickens also still teaches some communications classes at Indiana Tech and enjoys freelance writing.

Her son is now in daycare. And in the past year, Pickens said she has learned the value of taking a break, asking for help and finding more time for herself – which might include a massage, a trip to a nail salon or a girlfriends get-together.

“I think what I learned and what I didn't do that first year (of parenting) probably contributed to my stress the second year: I felt like I had to be present for everything...It's unrealistic. It's just unrealistic,” she said. “Sometimes it's OK to just go out and have a night with your friends – something that would make me feel guilty before.”

The Star Tribune in Minneapolis (Tribune News Service) contributed to this report.

