EU could restrict tourists from US

BRUSSELS – The European Union recommended Monday that its 27 countries reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising novel coronavirus infections there, but member countries will keep the option of allowing fully vaccinated U.S. travelers in.

The decision by the European Council to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel reverses the advice that it gave in June, when the bloc recommended lifting restrictions on all U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season.

The EU's decision reflects growing anxiety that the rampant spread of the virus in the United States could jump to Europe at a time when Americans are allowed to travel to the continent.

Both the EU and the U.S. have faced rising infections this summer, driven by the more contagious delta variant.

The guidance issued Monday is nonbinding.

American tourists should expect a mishmash of travel rules across the continent because the EU has no unified COVID-19 tourism policy and national EU governments have the authority to decide whether or how they keep their borders open during the pandemic.

More than 15 million Americans a year visited Europe before the COVID-19 crisis, and new travel restrictions could cost European businesses billions in lost travel revenues, especially in tourism-reliant countries such as Croatia, which has been surprised by packed beaches and hotels this summer.

U.S. travelers would have to be immunized with one of the vaccines approved by the bloc, which includes Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson.

Possible restrictions on U.S. travelers could include quarantines, further testing requirements on arrival or even a total ban on all nonessential travel from the United States.

In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stressed Monday that the EU travel restrictions applied to the unvaccinated, adding that “the fastest path to reopening travel is for people to get vaccinated, to mask up and slow the spread of the deadly virus.”

The EU recommendation doesn't apply to Britain, which formally left the EU at the beginning of the year and opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the United States has yet to reopen its own borders to EU tourists, despite calls from the bloc to do so.