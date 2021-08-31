Ida's havoc seen as light

WASHINGTON – With more than 1 million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi having lost power, Hurricane Ida is sure to take a toll on the energy, chemical and shipping industries that have major hubs along the Gulf Coast.

But the effect on the overall U.S. economy will likely be modest as long as damage estimates don't rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged, economists say.

The hurricane is expected to inflict a less severe financial effect than Hurricane Katrina did 16 years ago, thanks in part to a lower storm surge and New Orleans' improved levee system.

Analysts at Boenning & Scattergood, a financial consultancy, noted that Ida's wind-field is smaller than Katrina's, which likely narrows the area of catastrophic damage. The analysts estimated that losses for the insurance industry will hit around $10 billion, far less than the $90 billion-plus in insured losses from Katrina.

Oil prices barely moved Monday as oil companies and refiners assessed any damage from the storm. The price on the New York Mercantile Exchange was flat at $68.74 per barrel. Gasoline futures rose 1.2%.

Still, Ida, which tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the mainland, left so many customers without electricity that any prolonged power outage could have repercussions, at least temporarily, for the oil, natural gas and chemical companies that have major operations along the gulf.

The longer power remains out, the longer those companies will struggle to restart their operations.

The hurricane downed a major transmission tower in Jefferson Parish along the Mississippi River, sending wires into the river, causing widespread outages and halting river traffic, said Joe Valiente, director of emergency management for the parish. Those lines supplied power to the New Orleans area.

Valiente told NPR that the entire power grids collapsed in about 10 parishes and that it could take six weeks to fully restore power.