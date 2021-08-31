Zimmer's smart knee clears FDA

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on Monday received approval for what is being called the world's “first and only smart knee cleared by the FDA for total knee replacement surgery.”

A news release from the Warsaw company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted a De Novo classification and authorization for it to market the tibial extension for Persona IQ. The product combines Zimmer Biomet's knee implant with proprietary sensor technology from Canary Medical, which measures and determines range of motion, step count, walking speed and other gait metrics, a news release said.

The Persona IQ will work with Zimmer Biomet's remote care management platform, mymobility with Apple Watch and also other components of the ZBEdge Connected Intelligence Suite.

Lincoln names next CEO

Lincoln Financial Group on Monday announced its executive succession plan, including the successor to president and CEO Dennis Glass.

Ellen Cooper, currently executive vice president, chief investment officer, head of Enterprise Risk and Lincoln Financial's Annuity Solutions group, will become the next top executive. The change will officially occur in May 2022, a news release said. At that time, Glass will assume the role of chairman of the company's board.

Cooper, 56, joined Lincoln in 2012. She will also join the board in May. Additionally, William H. Cunningham will become the lead independent director when Glass becomes the board chair.

Leaded gas phased out

Leaded gasoline has finally reached the end of the road, the U.N. environment office said Monday. Algeria stopped providing leaded gas last month, the last country in the world selling the highly toxic fuel.

Petroleum containing tetraethyllead, a form of lead, was first sold almost 100 years ago. It was widely used for decades until researchers discovered that it could cause heart disease, strokes and brain damage.

Most wealthy countries started phasing out the fuel in the 1970s and 1980s, but it was still widely used in low- and middle-income countries until 2002, when the U.N. launched a global campaign to abolish it.