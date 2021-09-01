Prices of homes up by record amount

WASHINGTON – U.S. home prices jumped by a record amount in June as homebuyers competed for a limited supply of available houses, the latest evidence the housing market remains red-hot.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index soared 19.1% in June compared with a year earlier, the largest increase on records dating back to 2000.

The annual price gains in June were higher in all 20 cities than they were in May. Prices are now at record highs in 19 of the 20 cities, with the exception of Chicago.

There are signs that the high prices are cooling sales a bit. Sales of existing homes rose 1.5% in July from a year earlier, a separate report showed last week. That's a much slower pace than the previous month. And the number of contracts signed to buy homes, a leading indicator of final sales, has fallen for two straight months.

Firm expanding in Columbia City

Medical coating technology provider DOT America Inc. on Tuesday announced plans to expand operations in Columbia City.

The company, which supplies the medical device industry, “has seen great demand for their Vacuum Plasma Spray system, which coats implants,” according to a news release.

DOT America is investing $1.8 million in a new piece of equipment, which will double its production capacity. The company expects to create 10 new jobs in the expansion. It currently employs 39.

Since 2014, Germany-based DOT GmbH has invested more than $7 million to lease, renovate and equip its facility at 335 Towerview Drive in Columbia City to establish its U.S. subsidiary DOT America Inc.

Walgreens raises hourly wages

Walgreens will hike starting pay to $15 an hour beginning in October, as employers across the United States continue boosting wages to attract workers.

The drugstore chain said Tuesday the wage hike will take effect in phases and be completed by November 2022.

It will affect workers in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the company has about 190,000 hourly employees and 9,100 store locations.

Around half of those employees already earn at least $15 an hour, spokesman Phil Caruso said.

He added that starting wages vary according to market but are currently not less than $10 per hour.