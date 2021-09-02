New CEO found for Dupont Hospital

A Terre Haute native now working in Florida has been named Dupont Hospital's new CEO, officials announced Wednesday.

Mark Dooley will step into the position Sept. 30. He succeeds Lorenzo Suter, who tendered his resignation in May after accepting a position with UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa. Suter was in the job for 31/2 years.

Dooley is CEO of Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Florida. He has held the CEO position at Indiana hospitals in Lafayette, Kokomo and Boonville. He also has served in senior executive positions at health care facilities around the country, according to a news release.

“Being from Indiana, this is a great opportunity to come back home,” Dooley said in a statement. “Dupont Hospital has a strong reputation, and it is exciting to have an opportunity to lead an organization that has tremendous potential to grow and serve the community to an even greater extent.”

He earned Bachelor of Science and Masters of Business Administration degrees from Indiana State University. Dooley is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Dupont Hospital is part of the Lutheran Health Network, which employs more than 6,200 and works with more than 800 physicians and advanced practice providers.

Scott Teffeteller, the network's CEO, praised the new hire.

“Mark is an excellent choice to lead Dupont Hospital,” Teffeteller said in a statement. “Throughout his career, he has focused on building strong teams and relationships.”

In previous positions, Dooley developed new services and implemented initiatives that increased patient satisfaction and staff and physician engagement, a news release said.

Dr. Robert Severinac, chairman of Dupont Hospital's board of directors, said Lutheran Health officials conducted a national search to fill the position.

“Our board believes that Mark has the vision and qualifications to lead us into the future,” Severinac said in a statement.

