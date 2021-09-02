Ram tops in fewest problems

DETROIT – Automobile quality rose last year, but glitches in pairing smartphones with infotainment systems frustrated owners more than anything, according to a large U.S. survey of auto owners.

For the first time, a brand from Fiat Chrysler, now Stellantis, ranked No. 1 for fewest problems. Ram trucks finished first, followed by another company brand, Dodge, according to the annual survey by J.D. Power. Lexus, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Kia, Genesis, Hyundai, Jeep and Chevrolet rounded out the top 10 brands.

Smartphone connections, mainly linking Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to automobiles, was this year's top problem.

Delta hiring more attendants

Delta Air Lines is hiring 1,500 more flight attendants as it recovers from cutbacks last year because of the pandemic.

Delta said it will have 3,000 new flight attendants by next summer.

China could slow corn purchases

China's record corn-buying spree, a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S., may be running out of steam.

China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices and hurting the appeal of imports, traders and analysts say.