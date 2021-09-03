Jobless aid requests fall to pandemic low

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 340,000, a pandemic low and another sign the job market is steadily rebounding from the economic collapse caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jobless claims dropped by 14,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The weekly count has mostly fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.

The job market has been rebounding since the pandemic paralyzed economic activity last year and employers slashed 22 million jobs in March and April 2020. The country has since recovered 16.7 million jobs, and economists have estimated that Friday's jobs report for August will show that employers added 750,000 more last month.

Trade deficit falls 4.3% during July

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly to $70.1 billion in July, as economic recovery overseas helped boost American exports while imports declined.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday the trade deficit fell 4.3% in July after surging to a record $73.2 billion in June. The trade deficit represents the gap between what the country exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from other countries.

In July, exports jumped 1.3% to $212.6 billion.

30-year rate stays at 2.87%

The average long-term mortgage rate was unchanged from last week, as the economy continues to show encouraging signs even as hospitalizations from the delta variant of COVID-19 remain elevated.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year mortgage held at 2.87% as demand for homes remained stable.

The benchmark rate, which peaked this year at 3.18% in April, stood at 2.93% this time last year.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, ticked up to 2.18% from 2.17% last week.