Kraft Heinz agrees to pay $62 million

WASHINGTON – Federal regulators said Friday that Kraft Heinz Co. will pay $62 million to settle charges of accounting wrongdoing that led the company to report overly rosy financial results, which were later corrected. Two former senior executives of the food company agreed to pay civil penalties.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that from late 2015 through 2018, Kraft boasted about cost-savings that were actually unearned discounts and misleading reports about nearly 300 contracts with suppliers. The company's claims were widely picked up by Wall Street analysts, but in 2019 Kraft restated its financial results to correct $208 million in improperly recognized cost savings.

Kraft did not admit or deny the SEC's findings but agreed to avoid future violations and to pay a civil penalty, the SEC said.

Apple delaying scan plan

Apple is indefinitely delaying plans to scan iPhones in the U.S. for images of child sexual abuse following an outcry from security and privacy experts who warned the technology could be exploited by hackers and intrusive governments.

The postponement announced Friday comes a month after Apple revealed it was getting ready to roll out a tool to detect known images of child sexual abuse.

Apple said its technology had been developed in a way that would protect the privacy of iPhone owners in the U.S. But the Cupertino, California, company was swamped with criticism from security experts, human rights groups and customers worried the scanning technology would open a peephole exposing personal and sensitive information.

Service sector growth slows

Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in August after setting a record pace in July.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Friday that its monthly survey of service industries decreased to a reading of 61.7 in August after hitting a record high of 64.1 in July. The July figure was the fastest pace since the measurement began in 2008.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries. The services index has shown growth for the last 15 months, after two months of contraction in April and May 2020 when the novel coronavirus was triggering widespread shutdowns and the loss of millions of jobs.