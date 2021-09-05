2 city venues report rising uncertainty

Officials of Fort Wayne's large meeting venues are holding their breath as conventioneers struggle to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind them.

Some are feeling cautiously optimistic. Users of Grand Wayne Convention Center have been rebooking for later this year and early next at a near-frantic pace, said Marcy McKinley, director of sales and marketing.

But at Memorial Coliseum, Randy Brown, vice president and general manager, is tempering his optimism.

Dozens of events scheduled for the Coliseum this year have canceled or postponed since an alpaca hobbyists' show ended in March 2020, a few days after the pandemic was declared.

This year's attendance through July decreased by nearly 250,000 because of canceled or postponed events, the venue reported.

Attendance is down 60% from the 2019 prepandemic year.

During the last full week in August, “five events postponed until 2022,” Brown said. “It's like we are seeing a recurrence of what we saw a year ago.

“I had been optimistic we were going the right direction, and 2022 had potential for going back to normal,” Brown continued. “Now we're not sure.”

On the other hand, McKinley said Grand Wayne recently has turned away business for November and December because it is booked with rescheduled and new gatherings.

For next year, many groups have indicated interest and have been sent contracts but they are cautious about firm bookings because of virus uncertainty, she said.

“They don't know what it is going to look like,” McKinley said. “There is a ton of uncertainty.”

