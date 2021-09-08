American Sealants embarks on expansion

A local adhesives maker will invest $2.9 million on an expansion expected to create up to 28 new jobs by the end of 2024, officials announced Tuesday.

American Sealants Inc., a family-owned and operated company, manufactures adhesives and sealants for various markets, including construction, manufacturing and the automotive after-market, according to a news release.

Construction has begun on the expansion, which will add 25,000 square feet to the building at 9190 Yeager Drive. Completion is expected by Oct. 1.

The additional space will allow the manufacturer to add a state-of-the-art lab to support growth in its environmentally friendly adhesive and sealant product line. Manufacturing and warehouse spaces will also be included in the expansion.

Andrew Zaremba, vice president of American Sealants, said customer demand is fueling the expansion.

“We never thought we'd have to expand this quick,” he said during a phone interview. “But we just ran out of space.”

The company, which employs 75, built its current 60,000-square-foot building in 2015.

Hiring will begin immediately for open positions including maintenance technician, compounder, machine operator, material handler and packager. Wages range from $13 to more than $20 an hour, depending on the position and the applicant's experience, Zaremba said.

Interested applicants should contact the company by emailing asiinquiry@gmail.com, said Zaremba, the second generation to work in the family business. His father, Chris Zaremba, is president and one of three co-founders.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry commented on the expansion project.

“The work being done by American Sealants and plans for new jobs sends a strong message that Fort Wayne is a great place for the advanced manufacturing sector,” he said in a statement.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered up to $90,000 in conditional tax credits for the project, contingent on new jobs being created. Fort Wayne City Council approved tax phase-ins for American Sealants' eligible real estate and equipment investments. Northeast Indiana Works will provide hiring and training assistance.

