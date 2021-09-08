Grants available to meatpackers

OMAHA, Neb. – Meatpacking workers and farm workers who were severely affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic will be eligible to get grants of up to $600 per person as part of a new $700 million aid program the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

Officials said the grants are meant to defray some of the costs workers bore as many of them bought their own protective equipment or took unpaid leave as the virus tore through their industries even as they were required to keep showing up for work.

The virus tore through meatpacking plants, where workers stand shoulder-to-shoulder on production lines. At the height of the outbreaks, the meat industry's production fell to about 60% of normal levels, as a number of major plants were forced to close temporarily for deep cleaning and safety upgrades or were forced to work at slower speeds because of a shortage of workers.

The grants to workers will be handed out by an assortment of nonprofit groups that apply to work with the government. A small part of the aid package worth $20 million will provide grants to grocery-store workers as part of a pilot program.

Railroads continue talks on bids

Kansas City Southern is in talks with Canadian Pacific to determine whether its $31 billion bid is the best offer on the table after regulators rejected a key part of Canadian National's $33.6 billion offer last week.

Kansas City Southern said Saturday that its board believes CP's lower offer could be the better deal because the Surface Transportation Board said that Canadian National won't be able to use a voting trust to acquire Kansas City Southern and hold the railroad during the board's lengthy review of the overall deal.

Canadian Pacific has put a Sunday deadline on its latest offer, so it's not yet clear whether the two railroads will be able to rebuild the merger offer they first announced in March before Canadian National intervened. Both bids for Kansas City Southern include a mix of cash and stock and the assumption of about $3.8 billion in KCS debt.

Stock indexes drop slightly

Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mostly lower Tuesday, though solid gains by Apple, Facebook and other tech heavyweights helped nudged the Nasdaq to another all-time high.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, losing some ground after two straight weekly gains. About 80% of companies in the benchmark index fell.

Small-company stocks also fell broadly. Treasury yields rose, while energy futures and the price of gold fell.