Ruoff considering Bass Road site for headquarters

Ruoff Mortgage is considering developing a site at 6411 Bass Road in Aboite Township.

A residence and about 9.5 acres at the site near Flaugh Road was sold in April for $950,000 to 6411 Bass Road LLC, an entity with an address at 1700 Magnavox Way, Suite 220, Fort Wayne.

The LLC is listed in state corporation records as having been formed in February by Mark and Sarah Music. Mark Music is owner, chief executive officer and president of Ruoff.

In a statement, Music said he hopes to make the site the company headquarters.

But he did not commit, saying the feasibility of the development "from a cost standpoint" is still being explored because of pandemic-related cost increases in materials, especially steel, and supply-chain issues.

Music said excavation at the site is "purely for the purpose of drying out some wet soil conditions in a couple of low spots on the site."

"We are doing this just to speed up the timeline in the event that the project is within in the budget we need to meet," the statement said.

