100,000 UPS hires slated for holidays

NEW YORK – Besides packages, UPS is promising to deliver something else fast – job offers.

The package delivery company said Thursday it plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the holiday shipping season, many of whom will get job offers within 30 minutes of applying. Applicants could be working within a day or two.

The speedy hiring applies to UPS' most common jobs for seasonal workers – package handlers and driver helpers, who take a package from a truck and deliver it to doorsteps. The company said it whittled down its hiring decisions by having applicants submit all their paperwork online and forgoing interviews.

Mortgage rates edge up to 2.88%

Average long-term mortgage rates were marginally higher this week as the recovering economy appeared stalled against the backdrop of a wave of new delta variant novel coronavirus cases.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage edged up to 2.88% from 2.87% last week. It peaked this year at 3.18% in April. Home loan rates fell in the early summer and then remained steady despite increases in inflation.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for refinancing mortgages, ticked up to 2.19% from 2.18% last week.

Ford to cease India production

Ford will cease auto production in India after logging accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion during the last 10 years.

An end to production in India comes less than a year after Ford said it would close its three plants in Brazil, ceasing operations in a country where it had operated since 1919.

Closing plants in India will lead to about 4,000 job losses, the company said in a filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.