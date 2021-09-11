GM plant returning to production Monday

General Motors said it will restart production of its full-size light duty pickups at Fort Wayne Assembly and at Silao Assembly in Mexico on Monday. The plants were idled this week after being affected by the global semiconductor chip shortage.

GM also said it will idle production of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in Orion Township, Michigan, for an additional two weeks, until Sept. 27, as it investigates a battery defect that poses a fire risk in the cars.

Apple must remove wall

A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations the company has been running an illegal monopoly.

The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away at the “walled garden” that Apple has built around its crown jewel, the iPhone, and its app store, without toppling it completely.

The decision didn't require Apple to allow competing stores to offer apps for iPhones, iPads and iPods. Those were two of the biggest objectives sought by Epic Games, the maker of the popular Fortnite video game that filed what it would hoped would be a landmark antitrust case last year.

Closing to kill EcoSport

Ford's EcoSport, the subcompact crossover SUV with a small but mighty following, is a casualty of a decision to shut down manufacturing operations in India, the company confirmed.

It will be built and exported to the U.S. through mid-2022. Europe will continue to get its supply from a factory in Romania with no plans to stop.

Inflation goes up 8.3%

Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010.

The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, rose 0.7% last month from July after increasing 1% in both June and July.