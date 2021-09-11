Sweetwater Sound turns to southeast in hiring push

Sweetwater Sound is creating more than 100 distribution center jobs and taking their hiring search to Fort Wayne's southeast side, officials announced Friday.

It's unclear whether the positions were included in the company's 2018 announcement that it expected to create about 1,010 new warehouse jobs by 2022.

The online music retailer, which specializes in musical instruments and sound equipment, has scheduled a job fair for 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave. Applications are also being accepted online.

The full-time positions include second, third and weekend shifts in Sweetwater's 580,000-square-foot waterhouse at 5501 U.S. 30 W., adjacent to the company's headquarters, according to a news release.

Jen Lock, human resources manager for the distribution center, described hourly pay as competitive.

“We are looking for energetic, hard-working people to join our team,” she said in a statement, adding that Sweetwater offers some “unique perks and benefits” that include a free on-site medical clinic for employees and their families.

Sweetwater has thrived during the coronavirus pandemic, topping $1 billion in sales for the first time last year, officials said.

Amos Norman, the Y's executive director, said the Renaissance Pointe facility is excited to host the hiring event.

“People who live in the area,” he said, “will have convenient access to interview for opportunities at an amazing company.”

sslater@jg.net