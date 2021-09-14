$482 million aimed at avoiding aviation cuts

The Biden administration is making $482 million available to aviation industry manufacturers to help them avert job or pay cuts in the pandemic.

The taxpayer-funded relief will cover up to half of the payroll costs at 313 companies, according to the Transportation Department, which said it will help save up to 22,500 jobs.

Money for the aerospace companies is coming from a $1.9 trillion package approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March.

UPS buys firm for same-day delivery

Delivery giant UPS is buying Roadie, the Atlanta-based company that arranges for same-day delivery of packages, the companies announced. Terms were not disclosed.

Roadie, founded about seven years ago, complements the massive UPS business because the company often delivers items that are perishable and frequently in shopping bags that cannot be easily handled by the UPS system, officials said.

Roadie has arrangements with about 200,000 drivers who deliver to 20,000 ZIP codes.

US budget deficit on record pace

The U.S. budget deficit rose to $2.71 trillion through August, on track to be the second-largest shortfall in history.

In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Monday the deficit for the first 11 months of this budget year is 9.9% less than the imbalance during the same period last year.

For the entire budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting a deficit of $3 trillion, which would be just below the record of $3.13 trillion set last year.