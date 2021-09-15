GM: $50 million to enrich Detroit

DETROIT – General Motors plans to invest $50 million by 2025 to help improve access to education in Detroit, employment opportunities and city neighborhoods.

The automaker said Tuesday it is working with the city on the initiative and that the funding will go through nonprofits in Detroit.

Grants announced Tuesday include $1.25 million to connect residents to a comprehensive digital support system that includes internet connectivity and devices; $1 million to support employment, health and well-being resources; $1 million to address transportation barriers for workers; and $750,000 to provide critical literacy education for students at two high schools and to support adults at a family literacy center.

Last year, GM funded 57 projects in Detroit that were projected to affect more than 250,000 people. The automaker also in 2020 announced a more than $2 billion investment in its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, now known as Factory ZERO. The factory is expected to be the launchpad for GM's electric vehicle strategy.

Amazon hiring 125,000

Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online.

Amazon's starting pay is still $15 per hour, but with labor markets growing so tight in regions of the country, the company said new hires could make as much as $22.50 an hour. It's also paying sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some places.

To keep up with the surge in online ordering, Amazon said that it has opened more than 250 new warehouses, airport hubs and other delivery facilities this year.

Apple unveils new iPhones

Apple unveiled its next iPhone lineup on Tuesday, including a model that offers twice the storage available in earlier versions and other modest upgrades to last year's editions that proved to be a big hit among consumers devouring the latest technology during the pandemic.

Like last year's model, the new iPhone 13 will come in four different designs, with prices starting from $700 to $1,100. They're scheduled to be in stores Sept. 24.