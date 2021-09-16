Hurricane slows industrial output

WASHINGTON – U.S. industrial production slowed to a 0.4% gain in August as shutdowns of petroleum refineries and petrochemical plants caused by Hurricane Ida curbed manufacturing activity.

Plant closures along the Gulf Coast, as well as lost oil production during last month's hurricane, shaved 0.3 percentage points from output, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday. Industrial output had risen a revised 0.8% in July.

Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. For just manufacturing, factory output slowed to a tiny 0.2% gain, reflecting the hurricane effect and continuing supply-chain problems. Factory output had risen a stronger 1.6% in July.

Manufacturing has been hobbled this year because of snarled supply chains, particularly at auto plants where semiconductors needed for new cars have been in short supply.

Economists said problems, including labor shortages because of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases at home and abroad, continue to depress manufacturing activity.

Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said a rising infection rate in Asia appeared to be a key reason that Ford and General Motors were forced to announce expanded plant shutdowns in September amid a worsening semiconductor shortage.

Ford, which has lost money in India for a decade, said this month that it was pulling the plug on production for good in the country.

“The industrial recovery is losing steam, and with the delta variant causing disruption to global supply chains and Hurricane Ida weighing on oil production, a further slowdown looks likely in September,” Hunter said.

For August, output in auto plants was up a scant 0.1% after a much stronger 9.5% gain in July.