Van Wert distributor Ray Industrial acquired

Buckeye Industrial Supply Co., a Columbus, Ohio-based industrial products distributor with a location in Cincinnati, has acquired Ray Industrial Products Inc., a distributor based in Van Wert, Ohio.

“This acquisition expands our ability to serve customers throughout Ohio and Indiana,” said a statement from Rick Meizlish, president of Buckeye Industrial Supply, which carries nearly 200 brands in more than a dozen product categories.

Ray Industrial Products “is a perfect addition to our business, and a credit to Dorman Ray, who built the company from the ground up and, after a short transition, is moving on to a well-deserved retirement.”

The Ray Industrial Products name at the Van Wert location will be retained, and Gary Rager will continue as the branch customer service manager, a news release said.

Lithium-ion recycler to open Alabama plant

A Canadian company that recycles lithium-ion batteries is building a plant in Alabama near the factory where Mercedes will build electric vehicles, officials said.

Demand for recycling lithium-ion batteries is higher than expectations, Li-Cycle said in a statement.

American to buy stake in Brazilian airline

American Airlines plans to buy a minority stake in a South American airline, Brazil's Gol, as it aims to strengthen its ties to its strongest international region.

American plans to spend $200 million on the 5.2% interest in São Paulo-based Gol, an ultra-low-cost carrier that flies throughout the South American continent but is strongest in Brazil, American announced Wednesday morning.