Jobless aid requests tick up from pandemic low

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign the spread of the delta variant may have slightly increased layoffs.

Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. That was the lowest level since March 2020. Jobless claims, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily for two months as many employers, struggling to fill jobs, have held onto their workers.

Last week's increase was small and may be temporary. The four-week average of jobless claims, which smooths out fluctuations in the weekly data, dropped for the fifth straight week to just below 336,000.

New warning given to Bolt owners

As it seeks a solution to a battery fire risk, General Motors has issued yet another safety recommendation for Chevrolet Bolt owners: If you're pulling into a parking deck, keep your car at least 50 feet away from other vehicles.

GM recommends “parking on the top floor or on an open-air deck and park 50 feet or more away from another vehicle,” spokesman Dan Flores said in a statement. “Additionally, we still request you do not leave your vehicle charging unattended, even if you are using a charging station in a parking deck.”

Mortgage rates down to 2.86%

Average long-term mortgage rates dipped lower this week as economic prospects continued muted amid a wave of new delta-variant novel coronavirus cases. They remained less than 3%.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage edged down to 2.86% from 2.88% last week. That's very close to where the benchmark rate stood at this time last year, 2.87%.