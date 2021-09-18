Boeing upgrading for unmanned Navy plane

Aerospace giant Boeing Co. will invest $200 million to begin manufacturing the U.S. Navy's latest unmanned aircraft at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in a project that could add at least 150 jobs on the company's southwest Illinois campus, officials said Friday.

Boeing will build the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy's first carrier-based unmanned aircraft, in a state-of-the-art plant of about 300,000 square feet. The company has been under contract developing and testing the craft since 2018.

Gathered at the airport in Mascoutah, about 29 miles southeast of St. Louis, company representatives and politicians celebrated Boeing's expansion of operations, which currently employ 70 producing components for the CH-47 Chinook helicopter, the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft and other defense equipment.

With a promise of $57 million in state-funded improvements, they say it also represents a milestone for MidAmerica, which began civilian operations next to Scott Air Force Base in 1997 to critics' derision about its viability.

According to Boeing, the MQ-25 Stingray is a refueling aircraft that will vastly increase the combat range of aircraft launched the Navy's nuclear-powered carriers.

“What we're talking about is taking the carrier's influence area and doubling it,” said Dave Bujold, Boeing director of MQ-25 programs.

Boeing is receiving breaks worth about $8.7 million on its state income tax liability in exchange for the $200 million investment during a 15-year period and the addition of at least 150 jobs.

Construction on the MidAmerica facility is to be completed in early 2024. Production would start by mid-2024.