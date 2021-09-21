Ohio firm creating 50 jobs in county

Sauder Woodworking Co. has leased the final space in New Haven's Cedar Oak Industrial Park, a development that creates 50 jobs, a brokerage involved with the property said.

The company, based in Archbold, Ohio, joins Sauder Manufacturing, Lunar Distribution and Continental Diamond Tool in the industrial park on Rose Avenue, Bill Drinkall, a broker with Bradley Co., said Monday.

“This was a spec building we built beforehand and leased it to them,” Drinkall said Monday in a brief phone interview.

Lunar is a comic book distributor whose plans to bring 160 jobs to New Haven was announced in the spring.

“The lease of the third and fourth asset before they were completed in Cedar Oak Industrial Park shows the need for additional space in the New Haven market area, located on the east side of Fort Wayne,” Drinkall said in a news release statement.

A spokesman for Sauder Woodworking could not immediately respond Monday afternoon to questions about how much the company has invested in the Cedar Oak site.

Drinkall said Sauder received the certificate enabling occupancy Sept. 6. The leased space is 100,000 square feet.

Sauder is a third-generation family-run business, according to the company's website. Subsidiaries include Progressive Furniture Inc., a designer and importer of wood bedroom, dining and accent furniture; and Sauder Manufacturing, a maker of worship, educational and health care seating and contract furnishings.

