Region sees joblessness fall to 4.9%

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne area was 4.9% last month, down from 7.1% in August 2020, figures released Monday show.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said 10,557 people out of a labor force of 216,724 were jobless in August.

A year ago last month, 15,425 people in a workforce numbering 218,666 were without employment.

The Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

In July, the metro area's jobless rate was 3.9% with 8,557 people from a labor force of 218,727 out of work.

Joblessness last month in Allen County – at 5% – was the highest in the region, above the 4.9% in Huntington County, but down from 7.4% in August 2020. In July, Allen County's unemployment was 4.1%

Data watchers say comparing the same month year over year provides a more accurate picture of the economy because of seasonal hiring fluctuations. But greater attention is being paid this year to month-to-month trends as an indicator on the comeback from COVID-19.

“Unemployed workers are indicating they would like a job, so it's now a matter of whether their skills and expectations for pay and benefits align with what is available right now,” said a statement from Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute. “September's numbers will help us know if people are finding work.”

Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works, said it's still a “job-seekers market” in northeast Indiana.

“Now is the time to take advantage of the incentives many employers are offering to prospective employees. It is also a good time to consider training opportunities that are being offered through a variety of programs,” Farrant said in a statement.

Statewide, August unemployment was 4%, or 4.1% when seasonally adjusted. In August 2020, unemployment among Hoosiers was 7.2%, or 7.3% seasonally adjusted, the data show.

Nationally, 5.3% of workers were unemployed in August – 5.2% when seasonally adjusted. That compares with 8.5% in August 2020 – 8.4% seasonally adjusted.

lisagreen@jg.net