Stocks tumble on China fears

Stocks on Wall Street closed sharply lower Monday, mirroring losses overseas and handing the S&P 500 index its biggest drop in four months.

Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers – and the damage they could do to investors if they default – rippled across markets. Investors also worry that the Federal Reserve could signal this week that it's planning to pull back some of the support it's been giving markets and the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 75.26 points, or 1.7%, to 4,357.73, its biggest drop since May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 614.41 points, or 1.8%, to 33,970.47. The Nasdaq fell 330.06 points, or 2.2%, to 14,713.90.

CVS planning to hire 25,000

CVS Health Corp. announced Monday it's hiring 25,000 clinical and retail workers to respond to demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing and an expected spike in the flu this fall and winter.

Most of the available jobs are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy locations. The jobs will be filled as soon as possible, CVS said. A national career fair is scheduled for Friday.

Other jobs include retail store employees who work with customers and manage inventory.

Volt batteries in production

General Motors said Monday that production has resumed for battery modules used in recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, and customers could start getting replacement parts by mid-October.

GM said supplier LG has restarted production at plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, and is adding capacity to make more battery cells.

The recall follows reports of 13 battery fires, GM said, which can occur when two separate defects are present in the battery modules. More than 140,000 Bolts are covered by the recall.

Toyota plant to add 450 jobs

A Toyota factory in Alabama will add 450 jobs as the sole North American manufacturer of engines for the 2022 Tundra pickup truck, the company said Monday.

Employment at the Toyota Alabama plant will increase to 1,800 people, and the company said it plans to spend $288 million on the project, which is separate from a Toyota Mazda factory being constructed west of downtown Huntsville.